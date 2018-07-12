Former Benton Harbor officer charged after allegedly running over suspect with patrol vehicle

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – The Berrien County Prosecutor is charging a former Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Officer for allegedly running over a suspect with his police vehicle.

Steven Johnson, 51, of Sturgis, is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon for the incident that happened at about 1:45 a.m. on May 10.

Prosecutor Michael Sepic said that after the incident, Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis requested that Michigan State Police investigate the incident.

Investigators say that officers were called to a report of a stolen lawn mower and when they arrived, they found Ronald Glover, Jr. riding a bicycle without a light. Glover refused to stop and speak with officers. Officers tried blocking Glover’s bike, but he got off the bicycle and started running. Johnson pursued Glover with his vehicle into an alley in the 100 block of North Fair Avenue. Investigators say that dashcam video shows Glover in view for several seconds before Johnson hit him with his vehicle.

Glover got back up and continued to run. Officers subdued him a short time later. He was taken to the hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries.

Sepic says that Johnson is being charged because he allegedly hit Glover on purpose. Johnson has been fired from the Benton Harbor DPS. He was arraigned Wednesday. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Glover, 25, was on parole and has pleaded guilty to Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver. He was sentenced on June 25 to a year in the Berrien County jail.