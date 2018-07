HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 75-year-old Holland Township man died Thursday after police say he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a fence.

The crash was reported at about 3:33 p.m. on Westmont Avenue near Campbell Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says James Henry Karsten was driving north when he lost control of his motorcycle, went off the road and then crashed into a wooden fence.

The crash remains under investigation.