Kalamazoo house fire under investigation; no injuries

Posted 5:16 AM, July 12, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An investigation underway after a fire broke out inside the garage of an abandoned house.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo.

The fire ended up spreading from the garage to the home. It took an hour for crews to battle the blaze.

Luckily no one was injured. The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100.

