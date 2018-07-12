Kent City Football hosting 2nd annual 7-on-7 tournament on July 20th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT CITY, Mich. -- The Kent City football team is hosting their second annual 7-on-7 football tournament to benefit the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans on Friday, July 20th.

There are 15 schools set to participate this year and they said it's amazing growth opportunity for all of the players and coaches.

"Last year it was great, Lots of teams came out and the competition was great," Kent City senior John Meek said, "but at the end of the day, we really realize it was for the Vets home."

Kent City head coach Bill Crane said the way his team responded after the first event in 2017, was pretty incredible.

"This generation gets a lot of bad rap with folks, but we have a lot of awesome kids that are turning into young adult, " Crane added. "I`m not concerned about where we are heading because I see what they are doing off the field and I know that they are going to be leaders in the community in the future."