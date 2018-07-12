Lights, Camera, Action — Kids getting the chance to make own film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- One organization is giving kids with weakened immune systems a chance of a lifetime by teaching them how to make their very own movies.

The Children's Healing Center in Grand Rapids is hosting a weeklong summer film camp.

Many of the kids aren't always allowed to go in public because of their weakened immune systems, so this camp creates a safe haven for them while allowing them to be creative.

The kids will be able to write, film, and edit their own movie and then get to walk down the red carpet on the last day of the camp and show off their work.

We spoke to the program's leader who says she is excited to see what the kids come up with.

"We are the first recreational center in the nation for kids with weakened immune systems so these kids aren't always allowed to go out into the public and use their creativity and socialize with their peers like the rest of the community is and so we offer and bring that outside experience to them here," said Samantha Anderson, Teen Program Leader.

Registration must be completed by July 13 at 5 p.m. The camp starts Monday.