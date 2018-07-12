Man dies after assault behind Battle Creek store

Posted 3:53 AM, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 06:32AM, July 12, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Police are investigating after a man died from his injuries after being assaulted Wednesday night.

It happened behind the Liberty Convenience Store in the 30 block of Green Street in Battle Creek just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say two men, who are both homeless, got into an argument and began physically assaulting each other.

One of them, only identified as a 55-year-old man, suffered serious facial injuries and died from his injuries at the scene. Police say he was hit several times but no weapons were used.

The suspect, only identified as a 54-year-old man, was arrested and is now facing open murder charges.

No names are being released.

A press conference is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday and FOX 17 plans to be there.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s