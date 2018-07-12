Man dies after assault behind Battle Creek store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Police are investigating after a man died from his injuries after being assaulted Wednesday night.

It happened behind the Liberty Convenience Store in the 30 block of Green Street in Battle Creek just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say two men, who are both homeless, got into an argument and began physically assaulting each other.

One of them, only identified as a 55-year-old man, suffered serious facial injuries and died from his injuries at the scene. Police say he was hit several times but no weapons were used.

The suspect, only identified as a 54-year-old man, was arrested and is now facing open murder charges.

No names are being released.

A press conference is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday and FOX 17 plans to be there.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.