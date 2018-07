UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo after he was accidentally shot by a hunter on Hodunk Road in Union Township around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was allegedly lying down under a field varmint hunting when the suspect mistook him as wildlife, according the the Michigan State Police.

The victim wasn’t wearing any orange or high visibility clothing.

This incident is still under investigation.