Michigan State president to testify at Senate hearing

Posted 4:16 PM, July 12, 2018, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University interim President John Engler will testify at a congressional hearing about changes since the Larry Nassar scandal.

Engler will appear before a Senate subcommittee on July 24. His spokeswoman, Emily Guerrant, says the hearing is titled, “Strengthening and Empowering U.S. Amateur Athletes: Moving Forward with Solutions.”

Nassar was a campus sports doctor who assaulted female athletes, mostly young gymnasts, with his hands while he claimed to be helping them with injuries. He also worked for USA Gymnastics, an organization that trains Olympians and other elite gymnasts. He’s first serving a decades-long prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

Michigan State has agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims against the school by more than 300 Nassar victims.

Engler was hired after Lou Anna Simon quit in January.

