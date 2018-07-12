New rooftop lounge set to open in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From the first floor to the ninth floor, New Hotel Mertens in Grand Rapids announced it will be expanding to the rooftop of its current building located on Oakes Street SW.

The French restaurant will be opening Haute at New Hotels Mertens by August.

The lounge will feature seating for 40 and a 180-degree view of the Grand Rapids skyline.

People will be open seven-days a week and will offer French-inspired food and drinks.