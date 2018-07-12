New rooftop lounge set to open in Grand Rapids

Posted 10:21 AM, July 12, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From the first floor to the ninth floor, New Hotel Mertens in Grand Rapids announced it will be expanding to the rooftop of its current building located on Oakes Street SW.

The French restaurant will be opening Haute at New Hotels Mertens by August.

The lounge will feature seating for 40 and a 180-degree view of the Grand Rapids skyline.

People will be open seven-days a week and will offer French-inspired food and drinks.

1 Comment

  • learnedmylesson25

    The folks at Mel Trotter finally got what they’ve been requesting for YEARS–A French restaurant!!!The vagrants walking up and down Le Oakes Boulevard–can stop in and try some French cuisine to go with that bottle of wine (in a paper bag)that they carry around with them in that area.
    I wouldn’t travel to this location–after sunset–if you paid for my meal.I recall at least two murders in the last couple years,in that area.No thanks.

    Reply