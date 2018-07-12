Smart Shopper: So many sales, so little time!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I like to sniff out a good sale and then share all of the details with you! Here are a few that are too good to pass up.

Have any Build-A-Bear fans in your life? Thursday, July 12, your little ones or big ones can come in and take home any of the furry friends, paying only their age! That's right, a 2 year-old's bear would only cost $2! If you are over the age of 29, don't worry, they are capping the price at $29. In order to claim this offer, those who are over 18 years-old, must sign up to be a member of the Build-A-Bear Workshop Loyalty Club. Kids must be accompanied by an adult who is a Loyalty Club member.

Field's Fabrics Tent Sale is a great opportunity to get great stuff at big discounts! It's not happening at the same time at all locations, so please keep that in mind. From July 11-14 the sale is happening in Kentwood, Jenison, Walker and on Plainfield Ave. The following week from July 18-21 it will happen in Kalamazoo, Holland and Spring Lake.

Once Upon a Child's two West Michigan locations not only have all of their clearance marked one-dollar until July 13, but on Saturday, July 14, using one of their specially marked bags, you can stuff it with as much clearance that will fit for just $15!

Meijer is having its Summer Clearance event on apparel, shoes, accessories and home products.

Need home decor? Right now Hobby Lobby has loads of items marked upwards of 75 percent off! Big Lots is slashing prices on its summer items, too, with upwards of 50 percent off.

Menards has its 11 percent off rebate sale. Read here to see how those rebates work.

Target not only has 50 percent select toys but also 30 percent off patio furniture this week.

Old Navy is also hosting some crazy clearance deals.

West Michigan based A.K. Rikk's is having its Semi-Annual Warehouse SALE this Saturday, July 14 from 10a.m. to 5p.m. Too many designer names to even mention!