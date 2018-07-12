John Ball Zoo pledging to do away with plastic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan zoo is 'parting with plastic' as a way to be more eco-friendly.

A group of teen volunteers at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids has spent the last few weeks educating guests on how to cut plastic out of their daily routines.

It's all in effort to eliminate the use of plastic straws and bags, which the zoo says usually ends up in our waterways.

Last year, the zoo switched to paper straws, which employees say is just one way they're working to keep the environment clean.

"Each week we have a new theme for each kind of plastic. Last week it was plastic bags, this week straws and next week it is going to be a new theme so each time we trying to bring awareness to each plastic and try to find a way change how people use things," said Olivia, Student Volunteer.

You can hear more about how the initiative at the volunteer table in the zoo's central plaza.