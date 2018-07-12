Useful apps for summertime fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we spend our summer outside in our beautiful state, there always seem to be an app to make our experience even better. Take a look at some of these summer apps to enhance the summer fun.

Wolfram Sun Exposure Reference App

In the summer sun, it’s hard not to worry about whether or not you’re going to get burnt. With the Wolfram Sun Reference App, you can take extra measures to make sure you don’t turn a painful shade of red.

It calculates exactly how long you can be outside without burning your skin based on your complexion, location, time, and the SPF sunscreen you’re using. There’s also a U-V forecast for wherever you are.

The app also will tell you the sunrise and sunset time, current sun position, and the weather forecast for that day.

Grill Time

Summer is the perfect time to bust out the grill and cook some meat! If you’re not a master of charcoal or gas grills, this app is a life saver!

“Grill Time” is the ultimate sidekick to create the perfect grilled entrée.

Just select your meat, its thickness, and the level of done-ness. Then the app will recommend the perfect amount of time to grill it. The app will even tell you when to flip your meat. There are options for grilled fruits and vegetables too.

The app also allows you to set multiple timers for each food, so you can keep track of all your grilled delights.

Get My Boat

You don’t have to spend a fortune to spend a day on the water. If you want to spend the day on a boat, check out the listing on Get-My-Boat.

It’s an app that works just like AirBNB, but for boats and other watercraft. There are hundreds of listings from kayaks and fishing boats, to sailboats and yachts.

All you have to do is type in where you’re going, your price range, and the app will list options of how you can spend your day out on Lake Michigan.