Watch the final match of the World Cup at West Michigan's biggest watch party on Sunday.

The Garage Bar and Grill will be airing the final match of the FIFA World Cup on a giant 20 foot LED screen, while serving food and drink specials throughout the match.

All ages are welcome, with gates opening at 9 a.m.

Can't make it to the block party? Watch the final match, with coverage starting at 10 a.m., on Fox 17.