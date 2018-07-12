× Woman crashes into trees after having medical issue while driving

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich– A woman in Calhoun County was hospitalized Thursday evening following a crash that left her trapped in her vehicle.

Police say shortly after 5 p.m., a 37-year-old from Albion began suffering from a previously diagnosed medial condition while traveling on Michigan Avenue. Officials say both the medical issue and speed resulted in her going off the road and into some trees and dense brush.

The woman, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time, had to be extricated from her vehicle. Officials say the car’s airbags did deploy.

The victim was transported to Allegiance Health in Jackson with non-life threatening injuries.

Bud’s Towing was called to assist with removing the woman’s vehicle from the scene.