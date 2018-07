Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A 48-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a train Thursday afternoon in Battle Creek.

The incident was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at the tracks on E. Fountain Street between Dickman Road and M-66.

Battle Creek Police say the woman was walking across the tracks when she was hit by a westbound freight train. Her identity was not released.

The incident remains under investigation.