28 vehicles have tires punctured at Holland mobile home park

HOLLAND, Mich. — Nearly 30 vehicles were found with flat tires Thursday at the Lincoln Estates Mobile Home Park.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says officials were initially called to the park at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday for one report of a flat tire.  Investigators checked the area and found a total of 28 vehicles with at least one flat.

Police say in a release that the same type of instrument appears to have been used to puncture the sidewall of the tires.  Officials believe all the incidents happened after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

No description of the suspects is available. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

