East Grand Rapids public schools hosting active shooter training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Several area first responders have spent the last few days training for an active shooter.

East Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting the 3-day training which concludes Friday at the high school. That is why no one has been allowed inside the school the last three days between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Multiple area departments are working together with the East Grand Rapids department of public safety to put the training together. Participants will learn how to act in different scenarios including an emergency situation.

Other agencies participating include the Kentwood police department, the Grand Rapids fire department and the Kent County sheriff's department.

Students and staff will not have access to the high school building or campus while the training is taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say none of the streets around the high school will be affected by the training .