Fire destroys single-wide mobile home in Kentwood park

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A mobile home went up in flames Friday evening in Kentwood, but no one was home when it broke out.

That’s according to Kentwood Fire Lieutenant Clarence Patterson. He tells FOX 17 a city fire investigator is on scene Friday night, trying to determine what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

Earlier, Kent County Central Dispatch Authority said crews were dispatched to the full-alarm fire at 544 Prince Albert Street SE around 5:25 p.m. Friday. That’s south of 48th Street and east of Madison Avenue, in the Windmill Pointe Village mobile-home park.

Lieutenant Patterson says the single-wide trailer was “completely destroyed”.