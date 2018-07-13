Grand Rapids unveils new and improved boardwalk at Huff Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's been a long time coming. The boardwalk at Huff Park in Grand Rapids is getting a face-lift more than a year after being closed.

Today the city will re-open the nearly 87-acre Huff park after a complete overhaul of its 25-year old boardwalk. The new boardwalk is now elevated and includes an outlook for bird watchers and nature lovers.

The city of Grand Rapids partnered with Erhardt Construction to restore the 3,500 foot bridge after it had been closed due to broken and missing railroad deck pieces and ties.

The project also includes improvements to the concession stand and playground updates.

A re-opening celebration is planned for Friday at noon at the trailhead entrance.

The total cost of the renovations are more than $2 million dollars. We're told a majority of funding came from the 2013 park millage and the Michigan DNR grant funding.