Guangzhou Automobile plans new research facility in Michigan

Posted 11:35 AM, July 13, 2018, by

A participant takes a closer look at the interior of a car from Chinese manufacturer GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd) displayed during the 7th Annual China Automotive Industry Forum 2009 in Shanghai on November 12, 2009. PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A Chinese-based automotive company is investing more than $4.4 million in a new research and development facility in suburban Detroit.

The state of Michigan announced Friday that Guangzhou Automobile Group will expand its current operations to focus on vehicle and product development, creating 62 jobs.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said in a statement that the investment “is the product of continued friendships and working relationships with foreign investors that have led to more jobs for Michiganders.” He says he looks forward to working with GAC on future growth.

Snyder has met with GAC during several trade missions to China, including his 2017 visit.

2 comments

    • Mac Woods

      Bob, I would invite you to look up “The secret history of GM’s Chinese bailout” by Edward Niedermeyer. Don’t take my word for it. GM owes China billions of dollars going all the way back to 2009. Billions Bob. They can come to Detroit any time they damn well please and set up shop. Until those loans are retired (unlikely in the next 50 years) or until China elects to forgive them (Very Unlikely) they will move into an existing auto manufacturing infrastructure; and start getting their money back. So Bob, when your debt exceeds four billion dollars, you really can’t tell your loan officer to get lost.

