× Hunt for ghosts on Grand Rapids historical tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Ghosts of Grand Rapids is back for its fifth year of spooky paranormal history in some of the city’s hottest spots.

Saturday, July 14th is the first of 11 Ghost tours this year led by Paranormal Michigan. Attendees can meet on the steps of the Grand Rapids Public Library located at 111 Library St. NE. The two-hour tours covers a square mile of haunted history and offers the chance to experience the supernatural.

Tickets are $10 on Paranormal Michigan’s website, $15 for attendees who pay at the door. Mr. Robert Du Shawn, Paranormal Investigator and Co-Author of the book Ghosts of Grand Rapids, encourages people to bring comfortable shoes and an adventurous spirit.

Topics include Civil War Era apparitions, 19th century decapitations and deadly elevators of Grand Rapids. For more details on the tour and the city’s ghostly history, click this link.