Join the Sandy Corley Memorial Run July 26-28

Posted 11:26 AM, July 13, 2018

Bikers with big hearts will be coming together for one big weekend at the Sandy Corley Memorial Run on July 26-28.

The three-day event will be filled with live music, plenty of family friendly activities, and of course lots of motorcycle riding.

There will also be a 2018 custom painted Harley-Davidson Low Rider up for raffle. The winning ticket for that will be drawn on July 28.

The event's goal is to raise money for cancer research. So far over $2 million has been donated to the Johnson Family Cancer Center.

The 30th Sandy Corley Memorial Run will be held at Double JJ Ranch in Rothbury.

For more information, visit sandycorley.com.

