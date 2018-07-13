Man arrested for home invasion and sexual assault in Calhoun County

CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Eaton Rapids man is in custody after a home invasion and sexual assault in Calhoun County Friday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff says they were called to the 22000 block of 29 1/2 Mile Road where a woman said she woke up to find the suspect standing near her bed. The suspect then allegedly damaged her phone so she couldn’t call for help and sexually assaulted her. The suspect fled and the victim flagged down a passing car to help.

The suspect was identified as her ex-boyfriend. He was found by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office near Jackson, Michigan and taken into custody. He has been brought back to the Calhoun County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges.