Michigan minimum wage ballot initiative challenged in court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A movement to pay Michigan workers $12 an hour by 2022 and abolish the tipped wage has met a legal challenge.

The hospitality industry group Michigan Opportunity filed a lawsuit Friday demanding that the Michigan secretary of state scrap the proposed November ballot initiative.

The proposal was organized by the Michigan One Fair Wage committee to raise the state’s current $9.25 an hour wage. It also calls for phasing out the $3.52-an-hour reduced minimum wage for tipped workers by 2024.

The challenge says the initiative fails to reproduce the parts of Michigan’s existing minimum wage law that it seeks to amend.

A lawyer for the minimum wage group says the claim is meritless.