Morning Buzz: 5 things to know on July 13

1. A $2 million beautification project in Huff Park on the Grand Rapids Northeast side will be officially unveiled today.

The 87-acre park underwent a complete overhaul of its 25-year-old boardwalk.

The new one is elevated and includes an outlook for bird watchers and nature lovers. The project also includes improvements to the concession stand and playground updates.

A re-opening celebration is planned for today at noon at the trail-head entrance. The total cost of the renovations are more than $2 million.

2. The beer scene expands way beyond downtown Grand Rapids, and that proves true for Railtown Brewing Company, set to open its new location on 68th Street in Dutton on Monday.

It's actually right next door to their current brewery. There are two floors, and it'll have twice as much room. There's also a kitchen, which means customers won't have to bring their own food anymore.

The owners say they plan to open up the second floor to private events and beer dinners.

Railtown plans to have one last "Hurrah" at the original location on Saturday.

3. A new Ninja Warrior Course is opening up this weekend.

The new course is courtesy of the 3 Mile Project, which is a nonprofit in Grand Rapids that provides a safe place for kids to hang out and have fun.

The course is 5,000-square-feet, and is good for all ages. There are walls kids can climb, and several other obstacles.

Saturday's grand opening starts at 10 a.m. on Walkent Drive. During the event, the organization will waive their $5 entry fee. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.

4. Attention parents, Walmart has some new ways for you to get back to school shopping done. The retail giant is rolling out several new apps.

One of them lets you look up your child's classroom supply list and then directs you to the items in the store.

Walmart says it has doubled the selection of back-to-school and college products for this year.

They're also helping college students decorate their dorm room online with a new "buy the room" feature that lets you add a group of items to your cart to shop for a complete dorm look.

5. Something that spruces up any room is lavender. This weekend is the last chance to check out the Bloom Festival in Fennville.

The fest is at Summerhouse Lavender Farm and is meant to celebrate the farm's lavender reaching peak bloom.

There are family friendly activities, massages, and there will be plenty to buy, including lavender plants.

The fest runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.