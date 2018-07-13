× Muskegon man at final table at World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A Muskegon man is making a run at poker’s biggest prize.

Nic Manion is one of six players left playing at the final table at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

By finishing sixth or better, he is assured of a payout of at least $1.8 million. The champion receives $8.8 million.

FOX 17 talked to Nic’s sister, Trisha Zelinski, Friday afternoon. She says this is the first national tournament that Nic had entered.

According to ESPN, Manion and Michael Dyer started Friday nearly tied for most chips at the table, but Dyer has pulled ahead.

Another Michigan native, Joe Cada, is also at the final table. He won the 2009 World Series of Poker. Friday night, the six players at the final table will be narrowed down to three contestants, who will play for the grand prize Saturday.

