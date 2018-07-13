× Ford Freeway westbound lanes reopen after 1-car crash in G.R.

UPDATE: Westbound I-196 completely reopened to traffic at 9:49pm EDT.

————–

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Dispatch Authority says a one-vehicle crash has prompted police to shut down all but one westbound lane of the Gerald R. Ford Freeway at College Avenue.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m., on westbound I-196 near College Avenue. There was no immediate word how it happened, but emergency vehicles arrived quickly on-scene near downtown Grand Rapids.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the three left-most lanes were shut down around 9:35 p.m. Friday, and the on-ramp from College Avenue briefly was blocked off, as well – although police were expecting to reopen it shortly. The far right lane was the only one open to traffic westbound.

There was no indication at the time of this report whether significant injuries were involved, although police, fire and ambulance crews all responded.