Rabid bat found in Muskegon County

Posted 4:14 PM, July 13, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A day after Kent County reported their first rabid bat of 2018, Muskegon County reports they’ve seen a bat with rabies as well.

County officials say that the bat was found in a home in the county.  In 2017, two bats in Muskegon County tested positive for rabies.

State officials say there has been an increase statewide in bats with rabies.

Muskegon County residents who come into contact with a bat should call the Muskegon County Public Health Department at 231-724-1228.

