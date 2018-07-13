Man killed, trooper wounded during northern Michigan shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A man has been shot to death after wounding a state police trooper during a traffic stop and shootout in northern Michigan.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that a trooper from the Houghton Lake post pulled over a vehicle occupied by two men and one woman about 1:30 p.m. Friday in Missaukee County's Lake Township, southeast of Traverse City.

One of the men allegedly fled from the vehicle and started shooting at the trooper. The trooper returned fire and killed the gunman, state police said in a release.

The trooper suffered several gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The other two occupants of the vehicle are in police custody. The incident remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report