Ride at Ionia Free Fair shut down after malfunction

Posted 2:56 PM, July 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:47PM, July 13, 2018

IONIA, Mich. - A ride at the Ionia Free Fair malfunctioned Friday afternoon, the second time so far this week.

A FOX 17 crew at the Ionia Free Fair captured this image of the Equinox ride Friday. Another viewer sent a photo to FOX 17 Thursday of workers climbing a ladder to get person down from the ride.

The Equinox ride at the Ionia Free Fair - 7/13/18

The people on the ride were brought down and the fair is shutting down the ride for the rest of the fair's duration.

