Ride at Ionia Free Fair shut down after malfunction

IONIA, Mich. - A ride at the Ionia Free Fair malfunctioned Friday afternoon, the second time so far this week.

A FOX 17 crew at the Ionia Free Fair captured this image of the Equinox ride Friday. Another viewer sent a photo to FOX 17 Thursday of workers climbing a ladder to get person down from the ride.

The people on the ride were brought down and the fair is shutting down the ride for the rest of the fair's duration.

