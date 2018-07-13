Scattered storms this weekend, drought remains

WEST MICHIGAN- Our dry and crispy lawns have indicated what we’ve already known for days: we need some rain.

Our latest drought monitor puts some of us into the abnormally dry category. We’re just under 3″ of rain in the hole for the summer.

I’d like to tell you that the rain in the forecast for this weekend will fix that, but that’s not the case. Our showers will be so widely scattered that some locations will barely get any rain, with others around a half an inch.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just because there are rain icons on every day doesn't mean there will be much rain at all. Don't cancel your plans, just be prepared for a brief shower with hot and humid conditions!