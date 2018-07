Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health's 12th annual Car Show is giving the community a close-up view of classy rides from past and present on Saturday.

This car show serves as a reminiscent and therapeutic event for elderly patients to take a roll down memory lane.

The car show is happening at the Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.