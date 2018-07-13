Stabenow, Peters oppose Trump’s high court nominee Kavanaugh

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters of Michigan say they will oppose President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Stabenow, who’s up for re-election to a fourth term, and Peters made their announcements in statements released Friday.
Stabenow says Kavanaugh’s comments and rulings “make it clear” that he would roll back women’s access to reproductive health care, make it harder for people get affordable insurance and side with “special interests over … working people.”
The two Republicans vying to face Stabenow in the general election, John James and Sandy Pensler, support Trump’s pick.
Peters, a freshman senator, says Kavanaugh has a “clear record” of placing corporate interests before the rights of Michigan residents. He cites rulings involving consumer protection, the Affordable Care Act and environmental regulations.
P
What did you expect. Democrats a oppose everything. They are like a bunch of winery kids.
Matt
Hyperbole, the only thing that will get in the way of healthcare is government regulating the insurance market in the first place. Democrats are nothing more than for government control to tell you how to live. Since women have a need for healthcare there would naturally be a market presence to fit the demand for those needs. Good ideas don’t require government force. Do good in life be a libertarian and vote for the individual, something both the republicans and democrats are incapable of.
Kevin Rahe
If you accept Roe v. Wade, you reject science.
C
No surprise here. They’ll vote against anyone nominated by a Republican ’cause Chuck told them to.
JERRY
fatr debbie and worthless gary should both get out clean the swamp
Augster
I’m not a big anti-abortion warrior by any means, but I get so damned tired of idiots like these two putting it at the forefront of issues. Planned Parenthood does nothing to promote health, only to destroy life because the parts are more valuable. Rape aside, pregnancy is 100% preventable. Stabenow and the like make women look stupid by implying these embryos just pop up like tumors and the evil Republicans prevent their removal. I guess the women that buy into this argument are stupid.
DaMailman
Big surprise. These two would oppose King Solomon if he were nominated to the SCOTUS by a Republican president.
Kevin Rahe
When you are more interested in opposing a person than upholding a principle, your opinion no longer carries any weight.