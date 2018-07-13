Suspect in Mecosta Co. bank robbery arrested in Chicago

Posted 1:38 PM, July 13, 2018, by

Nicholas Nelson

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – Big Rapids detectives say the man who allegedly held up a bank Thursday afternoon has been arrested in Chicago.

Detective Brian Miller with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety says Nicholas Nelson, 23, was arrested around noon Friday by the FBI.  Miller says they don’t how much of the money stolen from the Isabella Bank was recovered.

The investigation was assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Mecosta County Sheriff and Ferris State Public Safety.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s