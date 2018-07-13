“The Complete Guide to Pressure Canning” by Canning Diva comes out July 24

There's a new cookbook out that needs to be in your kitchen. The Canning Diva, Diane Devereaux is releasing a new book, "The Complete Guide to Pressure Canning," and it comes out on July 24.

The book contains more than 85 recipes for stocks, broths, soups and stews, meat, meals in a jar, beans, and creative ways to preserve tomatoes and vegetables.

Pre-order the book now, and get a free bonus chapter on how to pressure can fruits. Plus, you can purchase a digital copy of the book for $1.99, but only until July 24.

For all of this and more, to go canningdiva.com.

