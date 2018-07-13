Vitale’s Pizza chain accused of racketeering in federal lawsuit

WEST MICHIGAN — The owners of the popular pizza chain Vitale’s face a federal lawsuit with accusations of racketeering and cooking the books.
Former employee Emilio Torres, who states he worked at several locations, filed the suit in federal court this week.
Torres is accusing the family-owned business of tax evasion, short-changing employees and defrauding worker’s compensation. When employees worked extra hours, Vitale’s allegedly paid them under the table in cash and failed to report those wages to the IRS. Torres said employees also didn’t receive the overtime rate (or ‘time and a half’) for working extra hours. Owners are also accused of telling employees not to report cash wages when filing their income taxes to cover the business’s tracks.
The complaint alleges Vitale’s has run this scheme for at least a decade. Torres is requesting a jury trial and ultimately compensation for lost wages for all affected employees.
FOX 17 has reached out to Vitale’s for comment but hasn’t heard back yet.
7 comments
Bob
Torrid may get wacked before the case goes to trial.
Hillary
I like how the article started out as a RICO case the federal government was launching against 5 individuals, and “he could make people disappear”
Seeing that there is only the word of a disgruntled former employee and his lawyer.
Now I see the article has been modified to reflect something a little more truthful.
Shame on the media, zero integrity anymore.
I hope Sal sues the crap out of anyone who was involved in this fine application of due process.
Sonya
The bible said that a man that works deserve his wage. I pray that all these employees get blessed .
Wings
Where is this in the bible???
Hillary
If you have ever been to this restaurant, you would find that the same staff has been there for the 20 plus years I have gone there. And only one employee is claiming this.
I doubt people would stay if this was true.
Perhaps the press should reserve these types of articles until a suit or charges are actually filed.
I am still chuckling at the first publish of the article, which must have been written while watching a rerun of the sopranos!
Old Bob
No one likes a snitch
DaMailman
Isn’t Vitale’s the last place Jimmy Hoffa was seen at?