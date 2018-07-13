Vitale’s Pizza chain accused of racketeering in federal lawsuit

WEST MICHIGAN — The owners of the popular pizza chain Vitale’s face a federal lawsuit with accusations of racketeering and cooking the books.

Former employee Emilio Torres, who states he worked at several locations, filed the suit in federal court this week.

Torres is accusing the family-owned business of tax evasion, short-changing employees and defrauding worker’s compensation. When employees worked extra hours, Vitale’s allegedly paid them under the table in cash and failed to report those wages to the IRS. Torres said employees also didn’t receive the overtime rate (or ‘time and a half’) for working extra hours. Owners are also accused of telling employees not to report cash wages when filing their income taxes to cover the business’s tracks.

The complaint alleges Vitale’s has run this scheme for at least a decade. Torres is requesting a jury trial and ultimately compensation for lost wages for all affected employees.

FOX 17 has reached out to Vitale’s for comment but hasn’t heard back yet.