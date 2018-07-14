× 4th annual Driving for DEFY Golf Outing

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — If you like to golf, today is the 4th annual Driving for DEFY Golf Outing.

The outing begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start in a scramble format at the Scott Lake Country Club.

All proceeds from this event will support the Defy Foundation, a family-run, non-profit group that focuses on raising awareness for Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (VEDS).

VEDS is a genetic disease that causes a defect in connective tissue.

Head to defy-foundation.org to learn more.