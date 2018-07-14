4th annual Driving for DEFY Golf Outing

Posted 1:11 AM, July 14, 2018, by

Golf club and ball in grass with sunlight. Close up at golf club and golf ball.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — If you like to golf, today is the 4th annual Driving for DEFY Golf Outing.
The outing begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start in a scramble format at the Scott Lake Country Club.
All proceeds from this event will support the Defy Foundation, a family-run, non-profit group that focuses on raising awareness for Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (VEDS).
VEDS is a genetic disease that causes a defect in connective tissue.
Head to defy-foundation.org to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s