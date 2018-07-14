A chance of weekend showers and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Late day showers and storms will primarily be near I-94 or along and on east of US-131. Some may even see a bit of sunshine this afternoon with high heat and humidity.

Dew points will continue to be high through the weekend keeping the air feeling very muggy until Monday’s cold front provides relief and dry air. Temperatures will stay warm in the upper 80s and lower 90s as well.

The next rain and storms chance is very slim with an isolated possibility on Sunday mainly in the afternoon. The next bigger threat arrives on Monday. West Michigan is abnormally dry on our drought monitor currently so we need all the rain we can get. Temperatures will cool off and remain comfortable by mid-week.