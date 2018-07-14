× Busy downtown GR intersection disrupted all weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Street-Monroe Avenue NW intersection is closed partially this weekend for concrete repairs on the southeast side.

The construction started early Saturday morning. The intersection is expected to reopen by noon Monday. The work schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

During construction, eastbound Michigan traffic is being detoured to Monroe, Lyon and Ionia. Eastbound traffic also has the option to turn left onto northbound Monroe at the intersection.

Westbound Michigan traffic is able to travel through the intersection, but left turns onto southbound Monroe are prohibited. That traffic is being detoured on Ottawa and Lyon.

Northbound Monroe traffic also is being detoured on Lyon, Ionia and Michigan.

Southbound Monroe traffic is able to travel through the intersection, but left turns onto eastbound Michigan are prohibited. That traffic is being detoured on Monroe, Lyon, and Ionia.