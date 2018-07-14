Driver sought after two-car hit-and-run in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A motorist who fled the scene is being sought after a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that the accident occurred on Dailey Road near Hospital Sreet in Jefferson Township at 12:56 a.m. Saturday.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene after a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle operated by William Neff, 51, of Osceola, Ind. Neff and a passenger, Ruth Neff, 51, of Osceola, Ind., were treated on scene by ambulance personnel.

Meanwhile, the driver of the northbound vehicle — a blue 2012 Jeep Wrangler — fled the crash scene. The Dowagiac canine team was called in to track the driver. After an exhaustive search through cornfields and surrounding woods, the track was called off without locating the driver.

Alcohol is an unknown factor in the crash at this time. Seatbelts were worn and airbags deployed in the Ne ffs’ vehicle.

Cass County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Cass Central Fire Department, Life Care Ambulance, Cassopolis Police Department and Dowagiac Police Department canine unit.

Anyone with any information about the driver who fled the scene should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Offfice tipline at 1-800-462-9328 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.