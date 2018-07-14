× ‘Justice for Otsego’ group believes contaminated water caused local cancer cluster

OTSEGO, Mich.– A community advocacy group in Allegan County held a public meeting Saturday morning about health problems potentially caused by contamination in their drinking water.

Members of the Justice for Otsego group believe the cancer cluster in their county may be tied to the city’s drinking wells being tainted by years of dumping from local businesses.

“It’s really just a matter of getting the government agencies activated and focused on this issue,” congressional candidate George Franklin (D) tells FOX 17. “It’s real, it’s significant and something needs to be done.”

The group has called on the EPA and MDEQ to investigate what’s caused so many in their community to have unexpected cases of cancer.

The City of Otsego said previously that water is not the source of these health problems.

“I think the first thing is we gotta figure out what is going on exactly and where the source of the contamination is,” former Kalamazoo County Commissioner Peter Battani tells FOX 17. “I think that’s the first order of business and then we have to fix it.”

The group’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Federal and state officials plan to investigate and release their test results in the coming days.

The potluck-style meeting Saturday morning focused on bringing awareness to the research and facts gathered so far.

