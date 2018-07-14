Kent County Sheriff’s deputies on-scene of a gas-station robbery

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a gas-station robbery at 5000 Plainfield Avenue NE.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Kent County Dispatch Authority confirmed it was an armed robbery at the Gulf gas station/Thunder Mountain Car Wash. But details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police still were searching for the bandit as of 10:30 p.m., per dispatchers. There was no initial word of any injuries.

