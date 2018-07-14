Know the Law – Uninsured Drivers
-
Know The Law: Uninsured Motorist
-
Michigan State Police urging motorists to be safe this summer
-
Know the Law – Statewide Bicyclist Passing Law
-
Michigan Legislature approves 3-foot distance to pass bikes
-
Intersections with non-working traffic lights now officially four-way stops
-
-
Know the Law; Driver’s Responsibility Fee
-
Democratic candidates get bold during debate as primary approaches
-
New billboard campaign pops up in Grand Rapids promoting traffic ordinance
-
Bill to make intersections 4-way stops when traffic lights are out passes state house
-
Senate bill lets seniors pay lower auto insurance premiums
-
-
Indiana state trooper’s tweet about ‘slowpoke law’ goes viral
-
Supreme Court voids part of crisis pregnancy center law
-
Michigan Senate approves 3-foot distance to pass bikes