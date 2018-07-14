× Ninja Warrior course opens in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ninja Warrior is coming to West Michigan. The course opens Saturday, celebrating with a huge grand opening the whole family will enjoy.

The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Walkent Dr. in Grand Rapids.

There will be 5 contestants from ninja warrior there signing autographs and demonstrating the course, as well as giveaways and refreshments.

The ‘3 Mile Ninja’ will feature challenges ranging from strength, and climbing.

You can race against the clock or against friends.

The 5 dollar entry fee will be waived for the grand opening.