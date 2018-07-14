Ninja Warrior course opens in West Michigan

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "ANW MidWest Regionals" Episode 406 -- Pictured: A competitor attempts to complete the world's hardest obstacle course during the MidWest Regional Finals competition in Dallas, TX airing on NBC, Monday, May 28, 2012 at 9 PM ET/PT -- (Photo by: Bill Matlock/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ninja Warrior is coming to West Michigan. The course opens Saturday, celebrating with a huge grand opening the whole family will enjoy.

The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Walkent Dr. in Grand Rapids.

There will be 5 contestants from ninja warrior there signing autographs and demonstrating the course, as well as giveaways and refreshments.

The ‘3 Mile Ninja’ will feature challenges ranging from strength, and climbing.

You can race against the clock or against friends.

The 5 dollar entry fee will be waived for the grand opening.

