President & First Lady honored on Gerald Ford’s 105th birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday was a special day at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, as the Ford family, friends and community members came out to the annual wreath laying ceremony in celebration of what would have been the former president’s 105th birthday.

The ceremony culminated in a big reveal of the sculpture of former first lady Betty Ford.

A somber but sweet celebration of former President Gerald R. Ford as memorial wreaths were laid at the tomb of the late former President and first lady Betty Ford. Saturday’s memorial included a new piece — a tree dedicated to the former president.

President Ford passed away in December 2006. The former first lady began the wreath laying ceremony the following year, continuing to honor her husband until her death in 2011, a tradition her children have continued since.

Making its debut during her centennial year — a statue of Betty Ford will now greet the community as they come into the Presidential Museum, the former first lady welcoming everyone to the museum “just as they are.”