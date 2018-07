× Spikeball Roundnet Tournament at Riverside Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Spikeball Roundnet Tournament is happening at Riverside Park.

The tournament goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Teams of two will compete, and all skill levels are welcome.

The tournament will start in a round-robin style pool and will switch to a bracket in the afternoon.

The top teams will win prizes.

Admission is free and you can sign up visit spikeballroundnet.com.