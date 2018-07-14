Superior Foods to hold fundraiser for chef’s family displaced by fire

Superior Foods’ fundraiser video/interview with Matt & Sara Benscoter: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KLvbnqDUXUDtMNpCero9szG4h0qOEue4/view

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Superior Foods will host a fundraiser July 21st for a Grand Rapids chef and his family whose home was damaged by fire June 15th in Roosevelt Park. The “Cooking from Scratch – Benscoter Family Fundraiser” will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to Superior’s Facebook page.

Samantha Osterhaven is Social Media Coordinator for Superior Foods Co., 4243 Broadmoore Avenue SE in Kentwood. She tells FOX 17 in an email that the company will host the public fundraiser at its Kentwood facility. It’ll include a silent auction.

“We will have food, some sort of activity water for kids (possible slip ‘n’ slide or Firetruck), as well as a tent for shade and seating.”

Matt Benscoter , executive chef at Westside Social Tavern in Grand Rapids, was featured in a Dining with Dave segment in March. He and Sara, as well as their children, were not injured in the two-alarm fire. They got out safely.

The Norton Shores Fire Department – which is contracted to fight fires in Roosevelt Park – told FOX 17 after the fire broke out late that Friday night that the fire gutted the family’s attached garage and then spread to family’s attic at 3115 Maple Grove Road. The house was heavily damaged by the fire, although some family possessions were spared. A car inside the garage was destroyed, as well.

Says Matt in the Superior Foods video, “It is a difficult experience…when you’ve worked all your life to achieve and get to where you’re at, and have the things you have.

“It’s your family, it’s your home. And to wake up to a fire – Sara did and the kids did – I was awake, I smelled the smoke. So, you know, it’s pretty surreal…I opened up a door, and it just fed oxygen to the fire in the garage, and it just kind of took over.

“It’s a hard thing to get through, but I mean, we have each other and the family, and it could be much worse than what it is…so, right now, we’re just taking it day by day…”.

A GoFundMe page was set up last month by family and friends of the Benscoters, to help defray expenses. As of July 13, $7,485 had been contributed toward a $50,000 goal.