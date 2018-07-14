Two car crash in Jefferson Township sends woman to the hospital

Posted 5:46 AM, July 14, 2018

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A head on collision has left one person injured in Cass County.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Daily Road and Hospital Street in Jefferson Township.

Police say a 32-year-old female driver was heading north on Daily Road when it occurred.

A 22-year-old man was driving south when the two vehicles collided.

The female driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police also say both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

