× Two injured after rollover crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt and another is seriously injured after a rollover crash this morning.

At around 1 a.m., the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover near the 10000 block of East V Avenue in Brady Township.

Deputies found the driver with minor cuts and bruises, while the passenger had to be taken to the hospital for more severe injuries.

Police aren’t releasing any names at this time.

No word yet on what caused that crash.