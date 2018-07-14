× Vintage Electronics Expo setting world record in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Vintage Electronics Expo is happening at the Kalamazoo Expo Center.

It starts at 3 p.m. and features vintage audio, radios, computers, and gaming devices that you can buy from vendors.

There will also be a paid raffle drawing for a Pioneer QX-747 receiver and a Toshiba tabletop stereo system with a Philco turntable.

This year the expo aims to set the world record for record playing.

At noon, 20 record players will be set up to simultaneously play “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.

Admission is $5 for kids 12 and under.

Check out thevee.org to learn more.